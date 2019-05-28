A Taste of Spice is Noosa's local secret

AFTER almost 20 years in business in Noosa Junction and 10 years with Anil Dutt leading the team, A Taste of Spice is a firm favourite among locals.

Reasonable prices, fresh ingredients, tasty food, generous portions and friendly staff are the secret to its longevity, Anil says.

Anil said by far one of the most popular dishes was the house specialty, penang char kway teow.

This flat rice noodle dish is piled high with tasty pieces of chicken, barbecue pork and shrimp on a plate that's plenty to share.

Manager Nitish Dhingra has been at the popular restaurant for two years and has helped build a social media presence on Facebook.

If you're a regular, you'll be aware that the staff know your name and will often have your usual order under way before you even sit down.

Customers love the fresh vegetables that Anil is famous for using in his dishes, and the live kitchen where diners can see all the action of the chefs hard at work.

You'll often find Nitish in the kitchen because he likes to be a part of the process from start to finish. But not even he knows the secret spices used in the restaurant's special recipes.

Nitish said A Taste of Spice was known for its spices and the smell of the spices during the cooking process lured hungry customers in off the street.

"For example, our honey chicken has chicken that has been marinated in our spices for 10 hours before it is coated, fried and served,” he said.

The process locks in the flavours and sets the dish apart from the usual serve of honey chicken.

"I'm vegetarian and I always order the mixed vegetables with ginger and tofu,” Nitish said.

"It is full of flavour. That's my favourite.”

In fact, there are many vegetarian options on the menu, including the deliciously crispy vegetable curry puffs and spring rolls on the entree menu, which are served with a side salad and sweet chilli dipping sauce.

For main, there's also a tom yum vegetable noodle soup, vegetarian pad Thai noodles, Thai curried vegetables and vegetarian fried rice.

A Taste of Spice, at 36 Sunshine Beach Rd, Noosa Junction, is open for lunch and dinner. Phone 54480311.