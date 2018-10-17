A taste of tourism for Sunshine Beach students

WORK experience cannot be anything else but eventful with Sunshine Beach State High School tourism students enjoying a lively taste of promoting Noosa.

The Year 12 tourism students have been working hands on at the Hastings Street Visitor Information Centre with holiday consultants and volunteers and discover how they spread the good word on Noosa.

This came after a briefing on the role of Tourism Noosa in the local tourism industry and completing the Welcome to Noosa training program and follows on from students working with the Triathlon Multi Sport Festival last year as well as the Noosa Food & Wine Festival back in May this year.

Tourism Noosa's industry development manager Juanita Bloomfield said the work experience is part of a partnership with Year 11 and 12 tourism classes.

"As part of their tourism class, students from both Year 11 and Year 12 complete two of Tourism Noosa's training programs, Welcome to Noosa and Noosa Eco Check, receiving a certificate of recognition on completion,” Ms Bloomfield said.

"Both programs are highly recognised by tourism and hospitality businesses and potential employers in the region, providing students an extra edge when it comes to employment.”

The students also gained some important work experience in event management.

"Working with Tourism Noosa has provided the students of Sunshine Beach State High School with invaluable opportunities to apply what they have learnt in the classroom to the real world,” Sunshine Beach High School teacher Sarah Benaud said.

"Students have been given a range of events to volunteer and be part of where they have applied customer service skills, working with colleagues, events planning and visitor information skills to their repertoire of skills.

"It has been great having Tourism Noosa being an industry representative and mentoring our tourism students.”