SHOCKING VIDEO: Teen in hospital after brawl

A SICKENING coward punch has left a 15-year-old teenager in hospital with injuries to his head.

It is understood the fight took place yesterday at Darwin High School at lunch time, when up to seven Casuarina Senior College students - with uniforms turned inside out - allegedly trespassed onto school grounds.

The graphic video shows the victim sitting down before he is punched in the head by another student standing over him.

He can be seen in the background of the footage leaning over and then crawling away to safety while the brawl unfolds.

The NT News understands the teen who was punched is undergoing further testing at hospital.

It's understood the brothers have been suspended from school as a result of the brawl.

It's not yet known if the Casuarina Senior College students have been disciplined.

St John Ambulance spokesman Craig Garraway confirmed two teens were transferred to Royal Darwin Hospital.

"We did attend the school for a 15-year-old male and we transferred him to RDH with a bump to the back of the head in stable condition," he said.

The second teenager was taken to RDH with minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries were continuing.

"Police received a report of an assault at a Darwin High School around 1pm yesterday. It is alleged a group of students were involved in a fight which resulted in two of the students, both male, being conveyed to Royal Darwin Hospital." she said.

