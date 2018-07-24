A touch of class for Noosa teams

ON THE BALL: Dan dives over for a touchdown to help his Under14B side.

ON THE BALL: Dan dives over for a touchdown to help his Under14B side. Contributed

TOUCH FOOTBALL: MORE than 80 Noosa touch football players, ranging from Under-10's to U18s, headed to Hervey Bay to compete in the 2018 Junior State Cup at the end of the school holidays.

Noosa teams competed against those from around the state in both boys and girls divisions.

The U10 girls, Geary's Gang, played admirably notching up their first JSC win (with many more to come I'm sure) and very close results against the top ranked teams Toowoomba and Coomera.

U10 boys, Tim's Titans, also performed strongly with some wins and a couple of extremely tight matches. Talent scouts may be interested in this team if the Village People ever make a comeback.

The Bradford Bella's, aka U12 girls, had an outstanding carnival finishing with 4 wins and a draw with the much-fancied Redlands, from seven matches, an outstanding result.

They also claimed the Lip Sync Trophy for 2018 after the players, and coach, put on an impressive display on the dance floor.

The U12 Boys, Pegsy's Panthers, found themselves in one of the toughest pools squaring off against both eventual finalists in round games. They still managed to come away with a win and some very tight results. A big thanks to a couple of Coolum boys who joined the team for the carnival.

The U14 girls, Craig's Crusaders, ended the carnival with a couple of wins and a further three games that went down to the wire with only one and two touchdowns the difference.

Highlights of the carnival were a 4-2 win against Rockhampton and a 4-0 win over Arana.

Jase's Juggernauts, U14 boys, were very similar to the girls both probably one win away from making the quarter finals. A couple of good wins against Gladstone and Redlands, a draw and two games that ended closely against Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Shar's Stars, U18 Girls, had terrific wins over Rockhampton and Ipswich and very close results against Redlands and Mackay. Although they would have liked to have gone further along in the carnival, their dedication and willingness to put their bodies on the line didn't go unnoticed.

The U18 boys, Jimmy's Jets, faced the toughest draw facing up to all the top teams from around the state. They held their own.

Stand-out games for these boys would have to be the four-all draw against Brisbane and 6-7 result against Palm Beach. It was a marvellous game to watch right down to the final siren.

A special mention to one of our 18 girls Tyla TeMoana. In perhaps her game of the carnival, scoring two diving touchdowns during the game, she suffered a serious leg injury.

Our hearts go out to her and we wish Tyla a speedy recovery and all the best for her rehabilitation.

Our new season of junior touch begins shortly with junior sign on Wednesday, August 1 with games to commence the following Wednesday.