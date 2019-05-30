A tree of goodwill messages

WE ARE AUSTRALIAN: Teacher aide Kaitlin Lee, teacher Akeisha Collins and Tewantin State School pupils under the Reconciliation Tree.

WE ARE AUSTRALIAN: Teacher aide Kaitlin Lee, teacher Akeisha Collins and Tewantin State School pupils under the Reconciliation Tree. Alan Lander

STORIES, colour, song and dance flavoured Monday's National Reconciliation Week festivities held at Noosa Library.

Pupils from Tewantin State School, along with more from Cooran to Peregian joined with Aboriginal elders, teachers, library staff, councillors and United Synergies project manager Susan Beaton to celebrate the 2019 theme of Grounded in Truth, Walk Together with Courage, with everyone's favourite, the talented and humorous storyteller and didgeridoo player Lyndon Davis MC-ing the proceedings.

The central feature of the event was the Reconciliation Tree at installation by artist Trish Lehmann, which was adorned with messages written and drawn by the pupils on recycled leaf, heart and hand templates.

The tree was circled by Dhaken the rainbow serpent, of whom Lyndon told Dreamtime stories to the children.

And a very special part of the morning was the singing, by the Tewantin State kids, of We Are Australian - in the Kabi Kabi language.

"It's about building strong relationships between all cultures,” Ms Beaton said.

"For our local project we wanted to engage young people and hear the voices of that generation.”

Ms Beaton said the tree was covered in messages of hope.

"I've had a chance to look at some of the messages; it's really inspirational about what people feel today,” she said.

"Culture is a big part of a person's identity.

"All people, but mainly young people we work with, it's important we understand culture, family and kin.”

The tree has since been relocated and is now sited in the foyer of Noosa Council in Pelican St, Tewantin.

"The library will still have a small display and be a collection point for messages to be transferred to Pelican St,” Ms Beaton said.