A triple treat for style seekers

THREE of Noosa's most respected and stylish businesses have joined forces to offer an exclusive glimpse into the world of professional design free of charge.

Reed and Co Real Estate has partnered with Simone Barter from style.life.home and Casa Noosa Interiors to provide locals with some tips and tricks for achieving the perfectly styled home environment at their "Styling Shorehaven” design soiree and open home event on Thursday, April 4, from 5.30-7pm.

Reed and Co owner and principal Adrian Reed said the event was about celebrating the unique coastal aesthetic that Noosa was famous for and providing insights on how to refresh or revamp your home.

"We have an incredible design culture here in Noosa and one we are happy to call our own,” Mr Reed said.

"Noosa is not Byron Bay, Lorne or Bali. We have what Simone likes to call a 'coastal luxe' vibe here that suits our relaxed, yet sophisticated lifestyles.

"It can be challenging for home owners to achieve this look and that's what 'Styling Shorehaven' is all about.”

Attending guests can tour the home and talk to the experts, with special deals available on the night.

"We are providing people with simple styling tips and some easy and affordable upgrades that can transform the humble family home for sale or if you are looking to stay put for the next 20 years,” Mr Reed said.

The three-bedroom luxury waterfront home complete with furniture is also up for sale.

Attendees must register to attend. RSVP via Reed and Co's website.

Address:

169 Shorehaven Dr, Noosa Waters.