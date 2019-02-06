Menu
Login
A truck full of frothies has been delayed in Queensland due to the floods, where they will likely be stuck for a week or more. Credit: ABC Darwin
A truck full of frothies has been delayed in Queensland due to the floods, where they will likely be stuck for a week or more. Credit: ABC Darwin
News

Beer trucks stranded en route to Darwin

6th Feb 2019 8:25 AM

Darwinites are facing the crisis of a lifetime - a beer shortage.

A truck full of frothies has been delayed in Longreach, in Central West Queensland, where they will likely be stuck for a week or more.

"They'll be all thirsty up there," Truckie Michael Patch told the ABC.

The NT News, as you can see, is rightfully freaking out:

The newspaper reported that about 25 trucks are delayed in the Queensland town due to flooding.

But there is good news. A spokesman for Carlton & United Breweries confirmed their beers were still able to travel up the Northern Territory capital, so Darwinites won't have to wait out for much longer.

They better hurry.

darwin editors picks floods frothies truck

Top Stories

    More than 200,000 used buses

    More than 200,000 used buses

    News 200,000+ on the buses in Noosa

    Moonshine set for all seasons

    Moonshine set for all seasons

    News New boat launched at Yacht Club

    Share the love this Valentine's Day

    Share the love this Valentine's Day

    News Show the love with this once in lifetime night under the stars

    South American orchid adapts well to conditions

    South American orchid adapts well to conditions

    News Orchid Society meeting February 9