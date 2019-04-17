A tutu clever venture

ANY dance mother would know the costs associated with their young ballet dancer following his or her dreams.

One local woman who knows this all too well decided to turn her endless hunt for ballet tutus into inspiration for a new business, and the first of its kind on the Sunshine Coast.

Six months ago Trisha Stephens began Tutu For You, a mobile tutu hire based in Peregian Springs.

"I love it,” Ms Stephens said.

"I had a daughter who was a dancer from four to 15 and over that time I accumulated a lot of costumes.

"When April stopped dancing people started to ask 'oh can I borrow this, can I borrow that'.

"I thought one day, 'there has got to be a better way here' so we did a bit of research and found out no one was hiring on the Sunshine Coast.”

With expenses for lessons and shoes high enough, Ms Stephens said to then spend hundreds of dollars on a tutu can be difficult to fork out.

"It's not a cheap sport, that for sure,” she said.

"Tutus are so expensive. They can range from $300 up to $3000.

"Children grow so much, so you would pay $800 for a tutu and then they would grow out of it in a year or so.”

Tutu For You have more than 170 tutus and 50 tiaras and also have a leotard range for contemporary or lyrical styles.

Ms Stephens works with the dancer to match a tutu to their chorography, music and any requirements from teachers, but at the end of the day she said it is the dancer who has to love it most.

"If they don't like what they are wearing, they won't dance as well,” she said.

"You see some girls try one on an their face just lights up.”

"We also have one-off tutus.

"There is nothing worse than turning up to an eisteddfod and someone has the same tutu as you.”

Walking into her tutu room at The Dance Centre Peregian Springs is every dancer's dream and with countless costumes to choose it's easy to feel like a kid in a candy store.

"Sometimes people will come in and they recognise a costume from a dancer who is now at the Royal Ballet,” Ms Stephens said.

"There will be something in here to fit everybody.”

Six of her costumes will head to New Zealand this week for the Alana Haines Australasian Awards in Wellington.

Tutu For You can be found on Instagram.