A view to deny Castaways Beach site clear out

Castaways Beach has wonderful views and vegetation council wants to protect.

Castaways Beach has wonderful views and vegetation council wants to protect. Contributed

NOOSA's protection of its sweeping coastal views at Castaways Beach is not about to be eroded to allow for a subdivision clearing.

That is the hard-line stance of Noosa Council planning staff who have rejected legal approaches as a would-be developer challenges an application refusal in court.

Councillors last year knocked back the proposal to divide one David Low Way lot into six residential lots with a roadside access and easement.

The applicant's engineers proposed clearing the dunal vegetation to improve traffic sightlines for safe traffic access to the proposed development.

A special council meeting yesterday of council was also expected to endorse the staff's rejection of the planting of vegetation offsets on beach reserve land to compensate for the vegetation removal on site.

Council development assessment manager Kerri Coyle said the proposal has now been reduced to five lots, increasing an area to be protected by an environmental covenant from 3590 square metres to 3750 sq m.

"Overall the layout and access generally remain the same and do not resolve the reasons for refusal and address the conflicts with the Noosa Plan,” Ms Coyle said.

She said expert reports prepared for the appeal "show that while both traffic experts agree that a safe access can be achieved to the site, the appellant's proposal will necessitate the removal of substantial vegetation in the road reserve on David Low Way”.

"The proposed access location and the proposed offset planting arrangement are not desirable and have adverse impacts,” Ms Coyle said.