A vote of thanks for local helpers in Noosa

IF YOU'VE thought about it but haven't done anything about it, this is your last chance.

We're not talking about voting in the election, we're talking about nominations for the 2019 Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards closing next Monday, May 20.

This is your opportunity to nominate a local volunteer who 'goes beyond', for your club, school, sporting group or not-for- profit organisation.

Or maybe it's recognising those who gives their time, expertise and services to the Noosa electorate pro bono.

Sandy Bolton MP has again joined with award partners Linda Oliver and Simone Flavelle from Bendigo Bank and Noosa News editor Michele Sternberg to give us a look at the medallion to be presented to each of the eventual recipients.

"Queensland Day is an opportunity to celebrate our culture, heritage, people and unique identity. We also get to honour our inspiring Queensland role models who encourage us all to do better and be better. So many of our Noosa locals do this by working for the benefit of others in our community,” Sandy shared.

There's been great response again this year, and nominations will be accepted until the Monday, May 20 deadline.

Recipients can only be those who have not previously received the award and whose community work is within the Noosa electorate.

Every completed nomination will see the recipient presented a personalised Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Award Medallion and a certificate of recognition at a Queensland Day Ceremony on June 6 at The J.

"It's great being part of this annual Queensland Day tradition and honouring our local treasures,” Bendigo Bank's Linda Oliver said.

The annual Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards are proudly sponsored by Sandy Bolton MP, Noosa News and the Tewantin Noosa, Cooroy and Pomona Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank.

For more information, phone the Noosa Electorate Office on 5319 3100 or download, complete and email your nomination with a photo of the recipient to SandyBolton.com.