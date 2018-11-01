A week to trash fast-fashion trend

NATIONAL Recycling Week kicks off on November 12.

This week Noosa Council's waste education team highlights the perils of fast fashion and some of the brilliant events planned

for the region to mark the week of awareness and learning.

Recycling isn't just about putting the right things in the right bin - there is so much more.

Fast fashion is one of the biggest contributing factors to landfill in Australia.

Latest statistics show Australians are disposing 6000kg of fashion and textile waste every 10 minutes.

According to the World Wildlife Fund it takes nearly 3000 litres of water to make one cotton t-shirt, enough water for one person to drink for 900 days.

Noosa Council is taking part in Planet Ark's National Recycling Week again this year from November 12-18 and have a range of workshops and activities locals can get involved in, including many with a focus on fast fashion versus slow clothing.

These are always incredibly popular so we encourage you to book your spot.

All events can be accessed via Council's Facebook page.

November 13: Slow Clothing with Jane Milburn

Jane presents a compelling case for why we need to change the way we dress to live lightly on Earth through everyday practice.

From 11.30am-12.30pm, Noosa Leisure Centre, free event, bookings required.

November 13: New Life for Old Clothes Upcycling Workshop with Jane Milburn

Bring along a few garments from your wardrobe that you're holding on to but not wearing!

Discuss options for their revival and use simple hand-sewing and cutting techniques to restyle them for a second life.

From 12.30-2pm, Noosa, Leisure Centre, Tickets $10, bookings required.

November 18: Another Woman's Closet

Sell or purchase good quality, good condition pre-loved clothing! Get your fashion fix without adding to one of the world's most polluting industries. It's free so to book a stall go to: deastrega.iwannaticket.

com.au.

From 8-11.30am, Noosa Leisure Centre.

Remember: Make choices that don't create waste in the first place! Avoid, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle! Check out the Noosa Council recycling app for more tips - search RecycleSmart in the App store.

Noosa News is proud to be partnering with Noosa Council to increase recycling and reduce waste in our beautiful community.

Next week: Dealing with e-waste !