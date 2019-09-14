A whale of a time

HEARING real-time whale sounds off the Noosa coast is one of the innovations forged at the GovHack event at Peregian Digital Hub last weekend.

Max Diamond, Marco Grigull, Ben Duncan showcased “Wilky the Whale” project at the event, which uses public API data from the State Government and CSIRO to allow the community to view and see in real time, sounds off whales as they pass the coastline.

The trio was among 30 hackers, creatives and lovers of technology who spent the Noosa long weekend on tech solutions to address some local, state and national challenges.

The passionate teams developed concepts and pilots across a diverse range of areas, such as improving waste education, monitoring and protecting our Glosst Black Cockatoos and the development of an electronic national livestock brands portal.

GovHack is considered the largest Open Data Hackathon in the Southern Hemisphere.

Peregian Digital Hub has just celebrated its first year of operation.

The Hub’s primary purpose is to build a strong digital sector that diversifies Noosa’s local economy and provides new opportunities for those who live in the shire.