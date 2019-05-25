A windfall for Noosa's sports volunteers

Peregian nippers are going to benefit from the federal funding.

NOOSA'S lifesaving stocks and Tewantin's cricketers are all to receive a boost thanks to the latest federal funding.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien announced last week on eve of the election, Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club will receive $5000 towards outdoor chairs and tables for volunteer Lifesavers and Nipper Program volunteers at Peregian Beach.

"The work of volunteer lifesavers is immensely important to help keep people safe at Peregian Beach,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Last season these volunteers performed first aid on more than 100 people, took part in 437 preventative actions and carried out seven rescues between September and May alone, and this funding is a way of saying thank you for their efforts.”

The Tewantin-Noosa Cricket Club will receive $2500 to provide volunteers with coaching training in cricket, which will encourage more people to take up coaching opportunities.

"Sporting clubs like Tewantin-Noosa Cricket Club are an integral part of Wide Bay communities, and they provide valued opportunities for people of all ages to get active, participate in team sports and enjoy a sociable activity,” Mr O'Brien said.

"These organisations are invaluable to the Noosa community and they simply could not operate without the assistance of volunteers.

"The energy, expertise and time our volunteers give represents what Australian communities are all about - offering a helping hand.”

Grants of between $1000 and $5000 will be provided through a $20million volunteer grants program to help community organisations with needs including buying equipment, and training volunteers.