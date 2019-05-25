A winning brew for Noosa beer

HERE'S CHEERS: Land and Sea brewers Shane Fairweather and Josh Bigham with their three silver medal beers.

HERE'S CHEERS: Land and Sea brewers Shane Fairweather and Josh Bigham with their three silver medal beers. Contributed

IT SEEMS Noosa's beer brewers have all the best secrets when it comes to the perfect craft draught.

Two local breweries swept the floor at the 2019 Australian International Beer Awards last week and they are both frothing over the results.

Land and Sea Brewery came away with three silver medals, an achievement worth saying cheers to.

Brewery owner Tim Crabtree said the wins were a combination of hard work and a passion for what they do.

"We're really stoked to win yet more awards for our beers,” Mr Crabtree said.

"The public's reaction to them speaks for itself but it's also nice to have industry recognition.

"Results like these and our ongoing success all comes down to our brew team and the involvement of all of our staff and customers.”

Since opening in January 2018, Noosa's Land and Sea Brewery have consecutively won medals at the AIBA awards and this year was their most successful yet.

Their winning beers were the Kolsch, Little Cove Lager and First Point Pale Ale, all draughts that represent the Noosa lifestyle at its absolute best.

Mr Crabtree said the awards offered Land and Sea the opportunity to benchmark their beers against set criteria, receive invaluable independent feedback from industry experts and be rewarded for excellence.

"Considering the huge amount of entries we are extremely happy with the result and can't wait to continue improving our results next year.”

WINNING DRAUGHT: Head of Noosa's Craig and Lance Masterton with their award-winning beer. Contributed

Meanwhile down the road, Heads of Noosa Brewing Co picked up awards for their signature Japanese Lager, Summer Dusk, Bock and Pilsner, while their Summer Dusk struck a gold medal.

Well and truly establishing Noosa's beer talent on the Australian map, Heads of Noosa founders Lance and Craig Masterton were thrilled with the result.

"This is really exciting for us to have our beers being so well received not only by the public but by professional beer judges,” Craig said.

"Flying the flag for beer in Noosa is an honour and we hope to continue building the beer scene in our backyard and the whole region.

"We're lucky to have a really strong beer scene around us on the Sunny Coast and we all push each other to be better and to grow market share for independent craft beer together.”

Heads of Noosa has been brewing since January this year and already have a few medals under their belt.

"As a brewer there's no better feeling than getting positive feedback on your brews, whether it's a new customer in the Taproom or via international beer awards,” Lance said.

"To have all four of our entries pick up a medal, including a gold, says we're doing something right.”

Having run for 25 years, the AIBA is the world's largest annual beer competition, judging both packaged and draught beer.

This year, more than 2000 beer entries were assessed.