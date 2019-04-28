A zero waste fusion

RAISE YOUR GLASS: Tristan from Cooroy Hotel and Fusion Chair Jim with Tourism Noosa reusable glasses.

COOROY Fusion Festival is a wonderful day out for the whole family with lots to do and see in every corner.

After wandering the festival, a favourite spot to take a break is the Pickled Possum Bar.

Cooroy Fusion Festival Chair Jim Ennis this year welcomed a joint sponsorship between Tourism Noosa and Cooroy Hotel for the festival bar.

"Tourism Noosa have been a long-term supporter of the festival and this year have also provided us with use of their Noosa Food and Wine Festival glasses in the Pickled Possum Bar,” Mr Ennis said.

"This will help us achieve our zero waste to landfill target by eliminating our use of disposable cups.”

"Combined with Cooroy Hotel's sponsorship of the bar it means we can provide festival goes with the perfect spot to wet your whistle and catch some of the great local performers on the Bendigo Bank Main Stage.”

Cooroy Fusion Festival includes a huge program of fun throughout town including stalls and entertainment at Apex Park, Cooroy Library and The Butter Factory Arts Centre.

There is also the Noosa District Orchid Society Annual Show the Lifeline Denim Sale at Cooroy and woodworking displays.

"This event couldn't be held without the support of volunteers and sponsors.”

Information and the full program can be found at the festival website.