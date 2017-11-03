Aaron makes candidate number seven

FORMER Greens party member Aaron White has put up his hand as an independent for the seat of Noosa in the state election, confirming seven candidates for the seat.

Mr White, a 48-year-old Kin Kin horticulturalist, was a candidate for the Greens in the seat of Nicklin after an unsuccessful tip at pre-selection in Noosa, however following a stoush with internal party members, he resigned from the party in August.

He said Noosa would be best served by an independent voice.

"When Kin Kin became part of the Noosa electorate, I resolved to run for Noosa in my belief the community (would be) best served by an independent with a proven track record of fighting to protect the region's environment and lifestyle,” Mr White said.

"Having experienced several local, state and federal campaigns as either a candidate or volunteer, the resounding message I'm hearing from people is they've had enough of party political games, hollow promises and the disconnect between the community and the political decision-making process.”

Mr White volunteers for several environment and resident groups in the Noosa region and recently tabled an independent petition with more than 3500 signatures against the Adani coalmine.

He has also been campaigning against the controversial proposal for a commercial jetty at Elanda Point and potential coal exploration in Cooran.

"With Noosa's environment and tourism-based economy, it's clear the region has different aspirations than many parts of Queensland and neither (major) political party is in a position to take our hard- fought environmental and economic sustainability to the next level,” Mr White said.

"I think transport and renewable energy solutions, better land and water management, less plastic pollution and smarter strategic planning are the next frontiers in developing a truly sustainable economy for Noosa.

"Aside from environment, clogged roads and concerns about overdevelopment, residents and businesses are under the pump with the rapidly increasing cost of services like power and water,” he said.