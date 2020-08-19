Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
St Patrick's College hooker Toby Thorburn will be one of the key players to watch in today’s Aaron Payne Cup clash with Ignatius Park College. Photo: Callum Dick
St Patrick's College hooker Toby Thorburn will be one of the key players to watch in today’s Aaron Payne Cup clash with Ignatius Park College. Photo: Callum Dick
Rugby League

AARON PAYNE CUP: How to watch massive double header

callum dick
19th Aug 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:19 AM

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Mackay will play host to a massive double header today.

Round 3 replays:

Mackay SHS v Ignatius Park College

The Cathedral College v Kirwan SHS

St Patrick's College v St Brendan's College

First up is the Cowboys Challenge clash between Mercy College and Ignatius Park College at 10.30am.

Immediately following that contest is the St Patrick's College v Ignatius Park Aaron Payne Cup encounter.

Mackay State High School and The Cathedral College go head-to-head in the Cowboys Challenge at 12.45pm, followed by the Aaron Payne Cup match-up between the same two schools at 1.45pm.

The full game will be livestreamed on this site.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

Round 4 -

(10.30am) - Mercy College v Ignatius Park College (Cowboys Challenge)

(11.30am) - St Patrick's College v Ignatius Park College (Aaron Payne Cup)

(12.45pm) - Mackay State High School v The Cathedral College (Cowboys Challenge)

(1.45pm) - Mackay State High School v The Cathedral College (Aaron Payne Cup)

More Stories

aaron payne cup aaron payne cup livestreaming aaron payne cup photos ignatius park college livestream livestreaming mackay state high school schoolboys rugby league st patrick's college mackay the cathedral college
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Markets rebirth stalls as COVID concerns take hold

        Premium Content Markets rebirth stalls as COVID concerns take hold

        Business Plans for a reboot of popular beachside markets have fallen through as organisers work to minimise the risk of breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

        Man robbed, hit with shotgun in violent alleged assault

        Premium Content Man robbed, hit with shotgun in violent alleged assault

        Crime Man robbed and hit with the stock of shotgun during alleged robbery

        $20K A NIGHT: New wave pool to cater for elite

        Premium Content $20K A NIGHT: New wave pool to cater for elite

        News Developers believe guests will pay up to $20K a night to stay.

        Man allegedly shot in leg at Coast home

        Premium Content Man allegedly shot in leg at Coast home

        Crime A man was taken to hospital after he was allegedly shot in the leg at a Sunshine...