Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

AARON PAYNE CUP: Watch live as St Pat's takes on Kirwan SHS

callum dick
6th Aug 2020 9:45 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

St Patrick's College hosts Kirwan State High School in Mackay this morning.

Kick-off is at 11am.

The full game will be livestreamed on this site. This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off.

Immediately following the Aaron Payne Cup clash will be the Cowboys Challenge match, between the two same schools.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

More Stories

aaron payne cup kirwan state high school livestream livestreaming schoolboys rugby league st patrick's college
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sold on solar … how this marina saves $1000s

        Premium Content Sold on solar … how this marina saves $1000s

        News A bill of $10,000 has been slashed to $7000 and there’s plenty more of that to come.

        LETTERS: Australia has no EU to save it from Labor

        Premium Content LETTERS: Australia has no EU to save it from Labor

        Letters to the Editor From rule-breakers and nanny states to homelessness and NRL’s latest hair styles –...

        Scott Hillier reveals which spots are ‘worth a shot’

        Premium Content Scott Hillier reveals which spots are ‘worth a shot’

        Fishing Fishing expert gives his weekend take for Coast anglers

        Private wave pool may sink under green concerns

        Premium Content Private wave pool may sink under green concerns

        Council News A 4000 sqm wave pool exclusively for guests of an exclusive Coast home could be...