Abattoirs, crime link probed

A HEALTH specialist has weighed in on the abattoir debate, outlining the negative psychological impacts of allowing a slaughterhouse in Eumundi to re-open.

Provisional psychologist Domonique Doyle said overseas studies have shown a link between slaughterhouses and violent crime sky-rocketing among communities.

"One of the studies looked at hundreds of (US counties) between 1994 and 2002 (with slaughterhouses),” Ms Doyle said.

"The crime rate within five years of having two slaughterhouses went up by 130 per cent.

"(There was) three times more child abuse and 50 per cent higher crime than the state average.

"(And) higher drug-related crime, higher domestic violence (incidents).

"Other people have replicated the study, and they have found the same.”

The study of US counties states this is due to abattoir workers becoming desensitised to violence.

Australasian Meat Industry Union Queensland branch secretary Matthew Journeaux refuted the idea, stating there was no link between abattoir workers and violent tendencies.

"Meat workers are some of the most generous, empathetic people around,” he said.

"Employers have an employee assist program where people who require any sort of (health) assistance can ring the employee assist number.”