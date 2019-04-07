Abby mini bikinis for your minis

A handmade bikini for girls aged six months to 4.5 years old, by Abby Rose.

ABBY Rose Bikinis, a Noosa-based handmade bikini label, has just launched its newest sustainable range AR Bébé - swimwear made for your minis.

Handmade using the same recycled fabrics as all Abby Rose pieces, AR Bébé is a range designed for girls aged six months through to 4.5 years.

Sole designer and founder behind Abby Rose Bikinis, Abby Vuister, said she is beyond excited to be launching a new range.

"Our AR Bébé range has been made to match the AR mummas,” Abby said.

"Our first piece from the range, our Lola Onesie, is available in all of our new colour ways and

prints.”

AR Bébé pieces are available exclusively in Abby Rose Bikini's Noosa Heads boutique and online at www.abbyrosebikinis.com.

Abby Rose is an independent and boutique Australian swimwear label based in Noosa Heads.

"Our freewheeling, sustainable styles blend a feminine, timeless look with versatility to create swimwear made for the modern woman, offering exceptional comfort and wearability,” Abby said.

"Our collections are ever evolving and growing with new prints, colours or styles added each month.

"Handmade in limited quantities, each piece is designed and created in our Noosa Heads boutique.

"The lycra we use in all of our collections is made from 100% regenerated pre and post-consumer waste, including discarded fishing nets, carpet, clothing and fabric scraps.

"Our lycra resists fabric breakdown more than five times longer than your average chlorine resistant spandex.”

It also provides ultimate shape retention and is UPF 50+ sun protectant, meaning you'll be rocking your Abby Rose bikinis for many more summers to come.

ABOUT NOOSA'S ABBY ROSE BOUTIQUE:

Shop the entire Abby Rose collection along with a curated selection of beach accessories, clothing and homewares.

Location: 7/14 Arcadia Street, Noosa Heads

Opening hours: Tuesday - Saturday, 10am-4pm

Website: www.abbyrose bikinis.com.