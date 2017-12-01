Menu
Abby Rose Bikinis splashes out in Noosa

Abby Rose Bikinis will open a boutique in Noosa Heads this weekend.
by Amber Macpherson

SEWING to the beat of her own drum has proved a successful method for Noosa woman Abby Vuister, the owner, operator and sole hand-maker of Abby Rose Bikinis.

"I do things my way," Ms Vuister said.

"There's ways things are in the industry that people just follow - I've always done things my way. That's how I've always done it."

Starting her label five years ago with a stall at the Eumundi Markets, Ms Vuister is on the verge of opening a boutique in Noosa Heads.

This Saturday her shop will open to the public with a special launch event, offering women a permanent outlet to browse and purchase her unique designs.

"It's always been a dream of mine of have my own boutique," Ms Vuister said.

"A couple of months ago I thought, 'In a year's time I'll look at opening a shop'.

"I thought that I'd have everything ready by then but I stumbled upon the place where I'm opening and I knew I wanted it.

"That was six weeks ago. It just happened, everything fell in to place. I never dreamed that this would happen so quickly."

Ms Vuister promotes sustainable fashion using recycled materials to create her pieces and keeps the work local - even if that means it's just her behind the machine at the moment.

"I use fabrics from regenerated materials - old fishing nets, old polyester waste, all of that is regenerated into yarn and that's what I use to make my swimwear," she said.

"I'll never send my designs overseas to be made cheaper.

"I hand-make it all myself - I'm crazy. In the future the plan is to employ some local seamstresses but for now it's just me."

Abby Rose Biknis boutique opening

Abby Rose Bikinis' special launch event, tomorrow, 10am at 7/14 Arcadia St, Noosa Junction

Giveaways, champagne and coffee for customers

Topics:  abby rose abby rose bikinis fashion noosa noosa fashion swimwear

