ABC is closing its regional Twitter accounts and has advised people to follow its Facebook and online sites instead.
Business

ABC announces closure of Twitter accounts

by Greg Stolz
18th Jul 2018 7:53 PM

TWITTER no longer flies with the ABC.

The national broadcaster has announced it is closing its regional Twitter accounts 'due to low engagement'.

ABC Gold Coast, which has 20,000 followers, announced the decision today.

"We've chosen to close our regional Twitter accounts due to low engagement rates, and we're redirecting our resources to existing regional Facebook pages and online sites, which have shown strong growth in user numbers during the past year," the radio station told its followers.

The station advised followers to instead 'follow our great reporters and presenters to find out what's happening'.

abc social media twitter

