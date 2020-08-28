Ablett gives update on ‘our brave boy’

As Gary Ablett prepares to pull the boots on in the AFL for the final few times, his gorgeous son Levi has been fitted with his own pair.

The Ablett family decided to share with the world Levi is suffering from a rare degenerative disease after he played his 350th game earlier this year.

"In recent months, my wife and I have privately fought and continue to fight some pretty tough battles," Ablett said.

"Some of you might already know that Jordan is caring for her mum as she battles with cancer. But what many of you don't know is that our son has been recently diagnosed with a rare and degenerative disease.

"After a great amount of thought and consideration, we decided that it's time to share this with you. We thank you for your love and support and want to emphasise just how grateful we are to be Levi's parents.

"He is a true blessing to us and our family and we love him so deeply. Anyone who knows him knows how full of joy he is and how he always has a smile on his face."

In the latest update to Levi's journey, Ablett posted a picture of them visiting a specialist this week.

"We got some special boots fitted for our brave boy yesterday," Ablett wrote. "He's a happy and determined boy who is showing our family there is so much to be grateful for."

Gary Ablett's son gets some new boots.

Jordan Ablett also recently posted a heartfelt message to her son.

"To our dearest Levi, words will never be enough to express just how full our hearts are of love for you," she said.

"You've only been with us for a short while but you've already taught us more than some people learn in a lifetime.

"Although it has been a difficult journey and start to life, your diagnosis does not take away any ounce of our love for you. Your joy is contagious and not even this disease is able to steal it from you. We pray for you every day and we will continue to take each day as it comes.

"You are so loved by all of the people in your world and you are and will continue to be a true miracle.

"We have no doubt that we are your parents for a reason, and we feel a strong sense of privilege to be entrusted with such a great and precious responsibility.

"We don't know what our future holds together but we do know that you'll never have to feel alone."

It's been a challenging year for the Abletts after the AFL superstar returned to Victoria in July to support his wife while her mum was fighting a battle with cancer she lost earlier this month.

Ablett was then denied a special travel request to fly from Melbourne to Brisbane last week and won't rejoin his teammates until September 1.

Gary Ablett, Jordan Ablett and their son Levi. Picture: Instagram

The delay costs Ablett precious preparation days and leaves him facing the daunting prospect of having just one tune-up game in the final round of the regular season before the start of the 2020 AFL Finals Series.

Ablett now has just a handful of games - at best - left in his career with the 36-year-old to hang up the boots at the end of the Cats' 2020 campaign.

After travelling on September 1, Ablett and the rest of the AFL officials on the flight will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days after touching down in Queensland - as part of the state's border protection rules.

According to reports, Queensland officials rejected a request from Geelong for Ablett to be granted permission to train at a nearby oval as he served his period of isolation.

Ablett will first be available for selection for the Cats' Round 18 game against Sydney in a match that is yet to be confirmed by the AFL.

Originally published as Ablett gives update on 'our brave boy'