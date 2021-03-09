Abletts in hospital dash after son’s health scare

Jordan Ablett has revealed her son Levi suffered a recent health scare that ended in a dash to the emergency room.

But the toddler has improved and is currently stable and happy.

Ablett and husband, retired Geelong star Gary, are providing ongoing care to their two year-old who suffers from a rare degenerative disease.

Jordan, an ambassador for the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal, said Levi's condition is "very much a wait and see scenario".

Gary, Jordan and Levi Ablett. Picture: Supplied

Levi during an earlier visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital. Picture: Instagram

"Levi has many specialists overseeing him which means there are lots of appointments for us to attend,'' she said.

"Having Telehealth has allowed us not to travel as frequently however, we would still go into the hospital a couple of times a month on average and sometimes more depending on Levi's needs that month.

"His condition is very much a wait and see scenario but at this very moment, he's doing well. We did recently have a scare which saw us spontaneously in emergency, but thankfully he is back home with us and overall his health is stable at this point and he is very happy which makes us happy."

Ablett added: "The Royal Children's Hospital plays a major role in caring for our son. Levi has a team of specialists surrounding him who together closely monitor him and his health. For the most part, I would say his care stems from the Royal Children's."

Jordan said she is looking forward to working with the Hospital to help raise funds for the Appeal.

Ablett and Levi last year. Picture: Instagram

Jordan Ablett has urged others to dig deep for the Good Friday Appeal to support other families with sick children. Picture: Instagram

"It's a privilege to be working so closely with the hospital and for a reason other than my son being attended to as a patient,'' she said.

"I'm grateful to be in a position to offer my platform but also my experience and passion to the cause. I have always wanted to be someone who endorses things that I live and/or love rather than just doing it because I can.

"In this instance, I live this very thing on a daily basis with my family and along with all the other families connected to the RCH and who's hearts break for their children. "Yes I have a profile but in this specific role as an ambassador, I'm a mum of a young boy who has an illness and who requires treatment and care at the RCH."

Jordan hopes people will dig deep for the Appeal.

"I would absolutely encourage all to give to the Good Friday Appeal this year,'' she said.

"I have seen the direct impact peoples generosity makes by the world class care and love my son and so many other children receive at the RCH.

"I always say to people that the hospital is a place that can very quickly put so many things into perspective. We acknowledge that this is hard for us but all it takes is a trip to the hospital to see that there are always people who are doing it harder.

"We are so thankful that Levi gets to be at home with us, unlike so many other sick children who actually have to live at the hospital and we always think about how tough that must be. The hospital can be a really confronting place but also it can be quite a beautiful place at the same time depending on how we choose to look and the things we choose to see and then focus on."

Support the Good Friday Appeal by going to:goodfridayappeal.com.au

Originally published as Abletts in hospital dash after son's health scare