Abortion bills divide as Elmes defends position

Amber Macpherson | 7th Mar 2017 5:00 AM

A SEX Party campaigner and Noosa LNP politician have gone head to head online over the proposed abortion bills withdrawn from state parliament last week.

Noosa Sex Party candidate Robin Bristow posted on the Noosa Community Notice Board on Facebook last Monday evening, questioning whether Noosa MP Glen Elmes will "reflect the will of Noosa residents when he votes no to legalising abortion in Queensland on Wednesday”.

Before Mr Elmes and other state members could vote on the issue, the bills were withdrawn from parliament last Tuesday morning due to apparent inconsistencies in regulations and guidelines.

The thread drew a flurry of pro-choice comments criticising Mr Elmes after Leader of the Opposition Tim Nichols confirmed every LNP member would not support the two bills presented to parliament, prior to their withdrawal.

Mr Nichols said the first bill left the "entire area of abortion unregulated” and the second bill "falls short” of correcting the first bill.

Mr Nichols said the LNP was not satisfied the bills endorsed proper abortion regulation and therefore would not be supported by his party.

Mr Elmes reminded those commenting on the post that it was a joint decision from all parties to have the bills withdrawn.

"The entire parliament agreed to the withdrawal - LNP, Labor, Katter, One Nation and Independents,” Mr Elmes said.

Mr Elmes defended his position, stating he would not support abortion bills allowing the termination of mid to late second trimester pregnancies.

"If successful this legislation would have allowed for abortions up to 24 weeks.

"Please google a photo of a 24 week foetus to see what I mean.

"It should be decriminalised but it should not be a free for all.”

Mr Bristow hit back at Mr Elmes' comment, stating later-term abortions were often a painful last resort for women in extreme situations.

"Late-term abortions are extremely rare and often occur in tragic circumstances,” Mr Bristow said.

"Free for all? Yes - free for all women to decide what to do with their bodies without your interference and judgement.”

Abortion remains a crime in Queensland, and new bills will not be presented to state parliament until after the election.

Topics:  abortion bills facebook glen elmes noosa politics queensland parliament robin bristow

Abortion bills divide as Elmes defends position

Sex party campaigner and Noosa MP go head to head online.

