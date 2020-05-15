‘Absolute disgrace’: Cops take down street crims

A TOP Townsville police officer has warned criminals the "blue shirts are out" to hunt them down after a stack of arrests in the latest police operation.

More than 50 police officers spoke with 150 people walking through the streets when they saturated suburbs between Wednesday afternoon and yesterday morning.

A 15-year-old boy wanted on robbery offences and multiple alleged drink drivers were among seven people charged with 13 offences as part of Operation Lockdown. These charges included drug and tainted property offences.

Despite the lack of arrests, Western Patrol Group Inspector Roger Whyte said the police presence was enough to stop potential offending.

"What prevention occurred as a direct consequence of police interaction with those people is very hard to measure, but it's clear this morning … with the amount of crime reported," he said.

The operation is the fourth of its kind in the past few weeks in addition to some in the Upper Ross region and Heatley.

Insp Whyte said police targeted the latest metropolitan area, 2km either side of Stockland Shopping Centre, after multiple property crime reports.

Deeragun Police officer-in-charge Brett Humphries said more operations were already in the works.

"It is a complex process that we go through and that's why it takes so long to plan," he said.

