A civil engineer who was engaged to be married is being remembered as "an absolute gentleman" after a cycling tragedy northwest of Brisbane.
A civil engineer who was engaged to be married is being remembered as “an absolute gentleman” after a cycling tragedy northwest of Brisbane.
Tributes for cyclist killed at Mount Nebo

Felicity Ripper
Felicity Ripper
Felicity Ripper
28th Apr 2021 12:34 PM
A civil engineer engaged to be married is being remembered as "an absolute gentleman" after a cycling tragedy northwest of Brisbane.

Friends have paid tribute to Graeme Pearson, 31, who has been identified as the cyclist killed when he crashed at Mount Nebo in the Moreton Bay region on Saturday morning.

It's understood the Coorparoo man who moved to Australia from Scotland had a passion for endurance racing and was training for a triathlon at the time.

Friends have paid tribute to Graeme Pearson, 31.
Friends have paid tribute to Graeme Pearson, 31.

 

A long-time friend took to social media to share the heartbreaking news of Mr Pearson's death.

"Graeme was one of the best natured people you could ever have met, never speaking badly of anyone and always bringing charisma, compassion and genuine interest to all those around him," he said.

"Graeme was a highly skilled civil engineering graduate from Strathclyde University and emigrated to Australia shortly after graduating - it was a bold decision for a young man from Scotland but Graeme went from strength to strength, forming a tremendous friends circle in the process and meeting his fiance."

Another described Mr Pearson as "a genuine and kind individual who could always see the positive side to a situation".

A funeral notice published in the Hamilton Advertiser said Mr Pearson was a dearly loved son of Colin and Shona, brother to Andrew, fiance to Mel and nephew to Neil and Linda.

Originally published as 'Absolute gentleman': Tributes for cyclist killed at Mount Nebo

