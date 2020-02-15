‘ABSOLUTELY NO EVIDENCE’: Resident unfazed by dam emergency

PAGING DOCTOR OSBORNE: Cameron Osborne awoke to the evacuation order but could not see any reason to leave.

PAGING DOCTOR OSBORNE: Cameron Osborne awoke to the evacuation order but could not see any reason to leave.

Evacuation orders were met with scepticism from residents residing near the Bolzan Quarry dam in Talgai, west of Warwick, last night.

Heavy rain quickly filled the private dam to its 430ML capacity, breaking down a section of the dam wall and prompting fears of widespread flooding.

Text messages were sent to 5000 surrounding residents at 11.15pm stating the dam was expected to fail and urging them to "take action to protect life" and move to higher ground.

The evacuation order sent via text message to 5000 residents surrounding the Talgai property at risk of tis dam collapsing. Bianca Hrovat

At Highborne Farm, just 2.5km from the quarry, owners Dr Cameron and Andrea Osborne slept soundly, only vaguely aware of the increasing police presence at the end of their street.

"We noticed the police lights when we came home around 9pm and just thought maybe a crash had happened," Dr Osborne said.

"It was a surprise when we saw the text message in the morning, there had been absolutely no evidence of further flooding."

Dr Osborne said he was confused as to why no one had knocked on their door to alert them of the threat, despite their proximity to the quarry.

"We had to get further information from Facebook," he said.

Aerial view of Bolzan Quarry dam as seen on Google Maps. Bianca Hrovat

Regardless, Dr Osborne said the whole incident may have been "overstated".

"I could be wrong, but I really don't think we're going to get flooded," he said.

"If 450ml of water hit you as you were standing in front of it, you'd be in strife, but it would take a lot more water through here to put houses in danger.

"Even if it all goes at once, I'd be very surprised if it caused any substantial problems, it would probably just flood a few paddocks."

Aside from the constant stream of emergency vehicles, life continues as normal for the equestrian family today, whose only concern remains a slightly boggier paddock for their performance horses.

"It would be another 40 days and 40 nights of rain until our property is in strife," Dr Osborne said.

As of 1pm, the dam wall had not disintegrated further and engineers predicted a "low" threat to surrounding properties.