Menu
Login
Rugby Union

‘Absurd’ haka drama stuns the world

by Andrew McMurtry and Tyson Otto
26th Oct 2019 7:37 PM | Updated: 7:39 PM

 

It was probably one of the most anticipated hakas in sporting history and the pre-match theatrics between England and New Zealand before the Rugby World Cup semi-final has delivered in spades.

Last week in the World Cup quarterfinal, Irish fans sang traditional folk song The Fields Of Athenry over the top of the traditional pre-match war dance.

The response was huge from New Zealand, demolishing Ireland with 22-0 halftime score and ultimately a 46-14 win.

Stream New Zealand v England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final on KAYO SPORTS. Live & On-Demand on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

England decided to do something very different moving into a V formation with some players crossing the halfway mark.

Referees pushed the players back with the move illegal under World Rugby rules, which state teams must stand at least 10m apart during the haka after teams attempted to unnerve the All Blacks in previous years.

The Fox Sports commentators were blown away by the drama.

Wallabies legend Phil Kearns said the move was brilliant theatre from England.

"Remember back to the World Cup final in New Zealand (in 2011) when the French formed that arrow head and walked towards them," Kearns said. "I love these teams taking them on. Stay out of it referees, we love it."

On Channel 10, Aussie rugby icon Gordon Bray said "I haven't seen that before".

England and New Zealand deliver brilliant theatre.
England and New Zealand deliver brilliant theatre.

Fans were also all for the drama, while others were worried they might encourage the wrath of the world's best team.

But the referees, after a long World Cup of criticism, were slammed again for making the English move.

 

 

 

 

Wallaby great Tim Horan was loving the challenge.

"Here's something new, the referees are asking them to go back over the half way line," he said. "The English aren't moving."

England star Owen Farrell was also spotted smirking at the All Blacks during the haka.

All Blacks legend Andrew Mehrtens also said the English tactic would have surprised the All Blacks.

"New Zealand would have been a little bit surprised but I like it," Mehrtens told the BBC.

"The All Blacks don't want people to be prescribed to, and just sit there and take it. I thought that was fantastic from England."

Rugby commentators labelled the move "provocative".

But it worked as England stunned the All Blacks, crossing the line after just one minute.

And the 10-0 lead at halftime was the first time since 2012 that New Zealand have been held scoreless in the first half of a match with the last match also against England.

In that match, the All Blacks were held to 12-0 as England claimed a 38-21 loss at Twickenham.

 

Owen Farrell caught with a smirk only an Englishman could pull off.
Owen Farrell caught with a smirk only an Englishman could pull off.

More Stories

all blacks editors picks england haka new zealand rugby world cup sport

Top Stories

    How do you solve a problem like Maria?

    How do you solve a problem like Maria?

    News Lovers of the The Sound of Music can sing along to their favourite songs as Maria and the rest of the von Trapp’s hit the Noosa stage.

    UPDATE: Road open after serious crash

    UPDATE: Road open after serious crash

    Breaking A rescue chopper was required at the scene of a ‘serious’ head on crash at...

    Seeing red at Noosa school for Daniel is all about keeping kids safe

    Seeing red at Noosa school for Daniel is all about keeping kids...

    News Day for Daniel in Noosa has local school seeing red in a very good way.

    Noosa students win race car titles

    Noosa students win race car titles

    News Miniature dragsters race around the track to bring home the gold.