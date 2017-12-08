Academic leading light is tops in English

A YEAR 8 Good Shepherd Lutheran College has topped an international English assessment.

The Noosaville school rates Katelyn Dyer's efforts to achieve the highest score in the International Competitions and Assessments for Schools Medal presentation ceremony at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre as extraordinary.

Good Shepherd deputy principal Michael Stock said Katelyn also received distinctions in the 2017 mathematics, science and writing competitions.

This academic test is commonly referred to as the University of New South Wales (UNSW) competitions, Katelyn was one of only 10 recipients in Australia to receive such an honour.

"Katelyn received a medal for the 2015 Year 6 English competition. To win a second ICAS Medal is outstanding,"Mr Stock said.

"Katelyn's reaction was one of surprise and elation when she was announced as the winner of a Year 8 ICAS English medal."

Katelyn was taking more out of the experience of the competitions than the outcome.

''The UNSW competitions are great to participate in, as they contain a range of interesting and challenging questions that test all sorts of skills, not just those being taught at a particular point in time."

"It is also good to be able to compare my results to those of Year 8 students all around Australia, not just those in my school or class," she said.

Mr Stock said their students did exceptionally well this year. "Good Shepherd students received 93 Distinctions, 315 credits and 164 merits, as well as seven students who received high distinctions, which are awarded to the top 1% of entrants nationally."

"We congratulate our students on their outstanding achievements and we are so proud of their efforts," he said.

Good Shepherd has also entered into a partnership with UNSW Global Assessments as a Lighthouse School.

This partnership program, limited to 10 schools in Australia, is designed to develop and maintain excellence in student assessment practices.

The UNSW competition received more than 980,000 entries with only 514 students from Australia, and 100 students from New Zealand and the Pacific Region, awarded medals for outstanding achievement.