ACCC toughens position on Qantas’ Alliance stake

2nd Jun 2020 2:34 PM
The competition watchdog has toughened its position in relation to Qantas's 19.9 per cent stake in smaller airline Alliance, warning the carrier it will enforce the law against any anti-competitive behaviour.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission provided an update on Monday on the now 16-month investigation in response to queries from various stakeholders.

The ACCC said with the aviation industry in a state of major upheaval, it was now more than ever concerned that competition by smaller airlines was not hindered.

Qantas bought the stake in Alliance on February 1, 2019, and flagged its intention to eventually take over the "well-managed" Brisbane-based operator.

The acquisition sparked the ACCC's interest due to the fact it was completed without seeking clearance from the watchdog.

