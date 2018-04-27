Menu
Poinciana Avenue, Tewantin.
Accused Coast bank robber faces court for the first time

Chloe Lyons
12th Feb 2018 4:30 PM
A MAN facing serious charges including deprivation of liberty stemming from a Coast bank robbery has appeared in court for the first time.

Stephen Michael Lawler, 42, fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court via video link from custody with his case adjourned until March 16.

Lawler was arrested on 11 charges which include two counts of common assault and single counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle, robbery and robbery with actual violence while armed in company.

Police allege that about 1.15pm on November 9, Lawler entered a bank on Poinciana Ave, Tewantin and threatened staff by claiming to have a firearm.

He is further accused of demanding cash from staff who complied and taking money from a customer.

Lawler is then believed to have fled on foot and approached a couple in a car who he threatened before attempting to drive off with a passenger still inside.

It's then alleged Lawler crashed the vehicle into two parked cars and was restrained by the car's original driver - an 18-year-old man - until police arrived.

No bail application has been made on Lawler's behalf and he is yet to enter a plea.

