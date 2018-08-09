Accused killer’s ‘demon inside my head’

WARNING: Graphic.

A MAN accused of bashing a Korean woman to death in Brisbane's CBD in 2013 confessed to arresting police that "a demon" inside his head had driven him to kill the woman.

Alex Reuben McEwan, a former Ipswich man, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Eunji Ban in Brisbane's CBD on November 24, 2013, but admits to her manslaughter.

In a recording played to the Brisbane Supreme Court jury on Wednesday, McEwan can be heard telling officers "on the night of the murder" he "just woke up randomly and did it".

"I was kind of waiting for it my whole life," McEwan can be heard telling the officers.

When asked what he was waiting for, he responds: "To kill someone."

Detective Sergeant Michael Hall testified he had been concerned for McEwan's welfare during questioning, with the accused at one stage pointing his fingers at his own head in the shape of a gun.

His lawyer argues his schizophrenia left him unable to control himself when he killed Ms Ban.

Alex Reuben McEwan is on trial, charged with the bashing murder of Korean student Eunji Ban, 22, who was found dead in Brisbane's Wickham Park in November 2013.

Prosecutors allege the then 19-year-old punched Ms Ban repeatedly in the head, leaving her face so swollen her gender wasn't immediately obvious to police and paramedics attending the scene.

Accused killer Alex Reuben McEwan.

The court earlier heard forensic evidence she was dragged feet first up a flight of concrete stairs leading from Albert Street to Wickham Park and dumped next to a tree where she drowned in her own blood.

Photos were shown to the court of items on the ground at the Albert Street site, including a smartphone and smashed prescription glasses.

The family of murdered Korean student Eunji Ban are seen at the Brisbane Supreme Court in Brisbane, Thursday, October 5, 2017. Picture: Darren England/AAP

There was also a square of blue fabric which looked like the pocket of a business shirt.

A blue business shirt missing its pocket was found under Ms Ban's body. Earlier the court was shown CCTV footage from the morning in question, showing a man running shirtless into an address at Spring Hill.

Korean woman Eunji Ban was bashed to death in Brisbane’s CBD.

The court also heard testimony from McEwan's workmates at a panel beater's, who say he showed up to work on Monday, November 25, 2013 claiming bandages on his hand were for injuries he'd sustained during a fight at a skate park.

The trial continues.

Korean woman Eunji Ban murdered in Brisbane left with her mother Sook Bun Jung