Warwick woman Lisa Halcrow is accused of murdering toddler Connor Horan in August, 2018.
Crime

Woman charged with child murder remains in custody

Kerri Moore
10th Aug 2020 11:30 AM
THE Warwick woman accused of murdering a toddler she was babysitting has had her matter mentioned in court.
Lisa Rose Halcrow is charged with the murder and grievous bodily harm of Connor Horan, who died while Ms Halcrow was caring for him on August 19, 2018.

Two-year-old Connor had multiple head and internal injuries when Ms Halcrow drove him to hospital.

 

Image grab from video. Two-year-old Connor Horan died in August, 2018 from multiple head and internal injuries.
He was pronounced dead after 30 minutes of CPR.

Ms Halcrow was arrested at her workplace in February this year and has been in police custody ever since.

The 40-year-old is also charged with drug driving, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils and contravening a police direction.

Ms Halcrow, who did not appear in court, had her matter adjourned until September 7.

