Ace coach with the right stuff

THE juniors at Noosa Golf Club don't fully understand the rocky road Jimmy Douris navigated six years ago while on the verge of a PGA career in the United States. And at the moment they don't really care.

The kids - and there are plenty of them - are simply rapt to have the 37-year-old head teaching pro as their coach. But not only are they lucky to have him as their coach, Jimmy is lucky to be alive.

Back in 2012, while competing in a tournament in the US, he woke with a swollen neck. Initially the ailment was prescribed as an infection, but ultimately was diagnosed as lymphoma.

Within days he was back in Noosa, where he was born, schooled and played his junior golf with Steven Bowditch and Katherine Hull.

Chemotherapy at first failed, but a second round, combined with bone marrow transplant, did the trick.

Jimmy is now cancer-free and while resuming a playing career remains on the backburner, he is living life like never before - teaching kids the game he loves so much.

"I am enjoying every minute of it,” says Jimmy, who tutors a dozen of the club's leading juniors six days a week.

"To see the improvement in the kids and watch them develop into confident young men and women is just so rewarding. In today's society we hear so much negativity about kids, but I have only praise for the bunch we have at Noosa Golf Club.”

But it seems the Noosa juniors are not just well-behaved and respectful. Last year, for the first time in more than 30 years, they won the Sunshine Coast Golf Zone Pennants.

Although Jimmy was loath to single out any of the juniors, 16-year-old George Giblet is obviously destined for big things. A recent winner of the Sunshine Coast Invincibles Junior Masters - which gave him a world amateur ranking - Giblet is currently assessing offers to attend college in the US when he finishes Year 12 next year.

Among the other head turners are Cooper Clarke (one handicap), Taj Egea (11, playing off nine) 12-year-old Brendan O'Brien, whose handicap is 10, and his 14-year-old sister Josie, who Jimmy says "hits it further than most men”.

But the coach deflects much of the praise aimed his way, preferring to heap adulation on Terry Price, an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

Now coaching out of Sanctuary Cove, Price visits Noosa monthly and helps teach the juniors - at no cost.