Marty Sima plays Tewantin Noosa RSL on Thursday evening.
News

Acoustic dining sounds

26th Nov 2019 2:00 PM

OVER the last two decades, Marty Sima has become a popular South East Queensland performer.

From light acoustic guitar and heartfelt vocals to lazy acoustic unplugged tracks, his music has a style of its own, drawing from soul, blues, pop and rock, his influences are many and varied, as is evident in his self-produced CD.

A keen traveller, he has traversed from Coffs Harbour to Bundaberg and this week he lands in Noosa for a debut performance at Tewantin Noosa RSL to entertain diners in the Bistro.

Marty’s dynamic vocals accompanied by his acoustic guitar and a unique custom-made stomp resonator box combines the old with the new in the ever-popular unplugged tradition.

Marty has a huge repertoire playing hits from the likes of Lost Frequencies, Vance Joy, Bernard Fanning and Powderfinger, just to name a few.

If you want to catch Marty head to the Tewantin Noosa RSL on Thursday, November 28 from 6pm.

Book a table for dinner and enjoy the show for free.

