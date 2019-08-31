Acoustic Night turns 30

A big night of music is promised at Cooran's 30th anniversary Acoustic Night on Saturday.

THE eclectic Cooran Acoustic Night celebrates its 30th consecutive year on Saturday with a longer than usual line-up of local music talent — this one starting from 6pm instead of the usual 7pm, at Cooran Hall.

From humble beginnings as an ad hoc acoustic jam where locals brought instruments and sat in a circle to share their love of music, Acoustic Night has gradually migrated on to the stage. Chris Kelly is to thank for kicking it off back in the day.

Its acronym, CAN, says it all — anyone can find their authentic voice and everyone is welcome.

Performances over the years have included classical solo instrumentalists, opera, singer songwriters, impromptu group acts, interpretive dance, live dance lessons, comedy, storytelling and more.

Each Acoustic Night begins with the usual free range chalking up of performer names on the blackboard and a rush on the nourishing vegetarian fare that typically includes a delicious curry, home-made cakes and chai on tap from Carla, Anya and the kitchen team.

See you there at the most affordable ($5), enduring and unfettered night of entertainment on the coast.