Acting on change now 'wise advice'

ONE Noosa councillor is not afraid to rattle the climate change sceptic cage by stating the impacts of global warming was trending towards the worst case scenario modelling.

Cr Brian Stockwell during climate change adaptation policy discussions said "the council has to be realistic and be prepared to act".

Cr Brian Stockwell said was already impacting on the Torres Strait Islands.

"They've already diabolical problems in terms of salt water intrusion and sea defence," he said.

"I don't give two hoots if people don't believe in climate change or not, it's up to us as a responsible authority to plan for it.

"The earlier you do it the cheaper it will come."

He said Noosa was the only council looking at the impact of climate change on ecosystems as well as property.

Cr Ingrid Jackson said: "I think this is one of the most important policies that we have, and that we owe it to our community to give them as much information as we can about the research we're finding about sea levels rising and flooding.

"Also we know we might be sued by insurance companies if we were negligent in our development application assessments.

"So we have to make sure we understand fully the implication."

Cr Joe Jurisevic said the council certainly has a significant role to play to raise awareness about the potential impacts of climate change.

Mayor Tony Wellington was told by council's climate change adaption program coordinator Grant Hinner residents eventually will be able to view the climate change mapping he has undertaken.

Mr Hinner said the community erosion zone modelling should be completed by next month and residents will be able to comment on how the council should respond to the various climate change hazards. Cr Wellington said the council has a duty of care and that was to "plan for scenarios that may or may not happen".

"We're right at the forefront there in terms of local governments dealing with the issue," he said.