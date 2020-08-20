Activists hit Adani with eviction notices over land use

A GROUP opposed to Adani's Carmichael coal mine have issued eviction notices to the miner amid claims the company is unlawfully occupying the land.

Wangan and Jagalingou man and vocal opponent of the mine Adrian Burragubba served the notice in person at Adani's Brisbane office today while other traditional owners served notices at the mine site and Townsville office.

Mr Burragubba said the eviction was issued because Adani intend to "commit serious breaches to land, life and community health".

But the multinational miner has rebuked the stunt saying Mr Burragubba is not authorised to speak on behalf of the Wangan and Jagalingou people.

Mr Buragubba said sovereignty remained despite the land being "sold off to be ruined".

"Our objections to this mine are well known and have been ignored," he said.

"Our basic rights have been torn away and trampled on."

ROLLING ON: Adani Australia has shown off some their heavy machinery as they work towards establishing their Carmichael mine and rail project.

In a statement, Mr Buragubba claimed Adani's actions were "unlawful" under Wangan and Jagalingou tribal law.

An Adani Mining spokesman said Mr Burragubba was "no longer a registered Native Title claimant authorised to speak on behalf" of the group.

"Adrian Burragubba and his supporters have taken numerous legal actions against the Carmichael Project and the courts have repeatedly said he has no case," the spokesman said.

"Every claim brought by Mr Burragubba's minority faction has lost at trial and then has also lost on appeal.

"We encourage anyone wishing to understand the nature of Adani's relationship with the Wangan and Jagalingou People to speak directly with the Native Title claimants."

The spokesman said the company had worked with four traditional owner groups, the Wangan and Jagalingou, Juru, Birriah and Jangga peoples under the auspices of the Indigenous Land Use Agreements since 2011.

Part of this agreement stipulates minimum commitments to Indigenous employment, training and contracts as well as education bursary and employment programs.

In 2016 the Wangan and Jagalingou people voted 294 to one in favour of an Indigenous Land Use Agreement for the Carmichael Project.

"Regardless of minority group opinions, we are dedicated to working in partnership with all our traditional owners, including the Wangan and Jagalingou People," the Adani spokesman said.