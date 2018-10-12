Activists warn water extraction industry to 'hit the road'

RESIDENTS have woken up to find their rural road covered in graffiti, following the approval of a controversial plan to extract thousands of litres of water near Uki.

Large graffiti letters were discovered on Rowlands Creek Rd, near Uki, yesterday criticising Tweed Shire Council for allowing former NSW Labor minister Jack Hallam to start extracting 24 megalitres of water annually for commercial use from his Rowlands Creek Rd property.

The anonymous graffiti, which states "water is sacred" and calls for Mr Hallam to "hit the road Jack", follows a large protest of about 100 people who gathered outside of council chambers in Murwillumbah last week ahead of council's final decision to approve the controversial development application.

Tweed Water Alliance spokesperson Jeremy Tager told Tweed Daily News people were willing to take "non-violent direct action" to stop water extraction from happening.

Many people have taken to social media in the days following council's decision to criticise certain councillors, including Labor Cr Reece Byrnes who used his casting vote to approve Mr Hallams' application.

Uki resident Greg Dixon wrote on social media that council had made a serious mistake in underestimating the community's disapproval of the water extraction industry.

"Rowlands Creek Road is a real mess this morning, looks like the inside of a New York subway (with) graffiti all over the road," Mr Dixon said.

"Thanks to the people who enabled this stupid water mining decision.

"You've woken the dragon and now our road has become a battlefield."