Actress slept with Jagger ‘when she was 15’

A US actress has claimed she slept with Mick Jagger when he was just 15. Picture: Getty Images

Actress Rae Dawn, the daughter of American comedian Tommy Chong, said she spent a "fabulous" night with Mick Jagger back in 1977 - when she was just 15 years old.

Dawn, who had roles in the 1985 films The Colour Purple and Commando, detailed her underage fling with the Rolling Stones legend to the Daily Mail after she claimed to have accidentally blurted out the news while taping a forthcoming podcast from The Hollywood Reporter.

Actress Rae Dawn Chong has said she slept with Mick Jagger when she was 15. Picture: Supplied

"He wasn't that much older than me in my brain. He was 33 and young and gorgeous with a nice body," she told the outlet in an attempt to get ahead of the story.

"It wasn't a bad thing; it was fabulous. Totally rock 'n' roll. He didn't make me do anything I didn't want to do, but he was very vain, always looking in the mirror."

Mick Jagger and Rae Dawn Chong in the 1985 Rolling Stones video, Just Another Night. Picture: YouTube

Dawn, now 58, said she slept with Jagger when he was still married to his first wife after meeting him at a friend's place.

She was friends with the daughter of John Phillips, the singer of The Mamas & the Papas, and introduced herself to Jagger one day when they were both visiting Phillips' home.

"He never asked me how old I was and I never told him," she told the Daily Mail. "It never came up. I remember thinking he was really cute. He had tousled hair. I thought, 'Oh man, he is beautiful.'"

The pair ended up spending two days together in New York, according to the Daily Mail. Dawn insisted that the intimacy was consensual and worried that the revelation would land Jagger in deep water.

"He did nothing wrong," said Dawn. "He didn't make me do anything I didn't want to do."

Jagger hasn't commented on the claims.

Dawn bumped into Jagger several times in the wake of the romance. Years later she got him to cast her for an appearance in the video for the Rolling Stones' song, Just Another Night.

They had remained friends, but their relationship apparently soured after Dawn publicly complained about Jagger's "licky" behaviour on the set.

Actress Rae Dawn Chong and actor Adrian Pasdar from 2000 TV series Mysterious Ways. Picture: Supplied

"In real life, he was a great kisser, but in the film, he did lots of 'licky' things,' she said. "I talked about that in an interview. He has a fragile ego. He hasn't spoken to me since."

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.