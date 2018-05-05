Adam's Melbourne win

WELL DONE: Adam Woodhams with Pam Vardy accepting the Video Laurel for his YouTube hit, Agapanthus .

WELL DONE: Adam Woodhams with Pam Vardy accepting the Video Laurel for his YouTube hit, Agapanthus . hynesite Photogarphy

THE gardening fraternity in Noosa Shire can feel a bit lucky, really.

That's because not only have they a horticultural winner in their midst, he's also vice chair of the Friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens, a growing group of volunteers dedicated to the wellbeing of the shire's gardens adjacent to Lake Macdonald.

Weyba Downs resident and communications professional Adam Woodhams recently added to his many awards by winning the Excellence in Video Communication at the Horticultural Media Association of Australia awards held in Melbourne.

"Needless to say I was totally blown away,” Mr Woodhams said.

"Other winners on the night included well know names such as Graham Ross, from Better Homes & Gardens, for his work with his website gardenclinic. com, and Angus Stewart, former presenter on Gardening Australia, for his recent book.

"There was also a female group called the Gardenettes who make glossy productions.”

Mr Woodhams works as a writer, magazine editor, photographer and video presenter/producer, but he also has his own gardening youtube channel (www.youtube.com/user/

AGardenersClippings/ featured), and one of his productions took out the award.

"Sometimes these videos will reflect magazine stories I've photographed and written,” Mr Woodhams said.

"Other times they are just for fun. I do everything myself - research, script, present, build, film and then edit,” he said.

The awards dinner and presentations are held on the eve of Melbourne's famous International Flower and Garden Show which, according to Mr Woodhams, rivals London's annual Chelsea Flower Show in size and significance.

"This is the first award I have won for my video work,” Mr Woodhams said.

"I have previously won with photography and radio, when I was working for Better Homes & Gardens Radio Show.”