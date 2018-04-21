150 jobs as Adani starts work on major project

MORANBAH will be home to one of the largest solar farms in Australia with Adani starting work on its Rugby Run facility.

Adani Renewables chief executive officer Jennifer Purdie has announced that work would start on the first stage of the solar plant, anticipated to cost more than $100 million, by the end of the year following the recent approval of the development by Isaac Regional Council.

Preparatory work, including cultural heritage surveys and engineering design, has commenced with orders for critical equipment now being secured.

"This is an exciting project in terms of its size, location, and the technology we are using," Dr Purdie said.

"This will be Adani Renewables' first project - the first of many - and we thank the Isaac Regional Council, in particular Mayor Anne Baker and her officers for their assistance and encouragement."

RELATED: Adani project won't be last for Galilee coal basin

RELATED: Another solar farm planned on the coalfields

>> CLICK HERE TO GET THE LATEST NEWS ON ADANI DELIVERED TO YOUR EMAIL INBOX

The 65 MW first stage of Rugby Run Solar Farm - to be built on a 600ha block that was part of the Rugby Run grazing property - is expected to use the latest mono-PERC technology and single axis tracking systems developed to improve efficiency and output. Further stages are planned to take the generation capacity up to 170MW.

The solar projects are in addition to Adani's $16.5 billion investment in the planned Carmichael coal mine in Queensland's Galilee Basin as well as rail and port infrastructure.

Construction of Rugby Run Solar Farm will be completed in approximately 12 months from the start of work.

The workforce is likely to peak at up to 150 employees during construction, with full time operation staff about six.

Isaac Mayor Anne Baker said the council supported responsible industry development which genuinely engages with all stakeholders.

"We are excited to welcome Rugby Run Solar Farm as the first renewable energy project in the region," she said.

"This project continues to diversify our local economy, and will contribute towards a sustainable future for both Isaac and the state.

"We look forward to the employment opportunities and long-term benefits that Rugby Run will deliver to our communities."