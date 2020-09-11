Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Adani
Adani
News

Adani wins in fight against activist

by Vanessa Marsh
11th Sep 2020 10:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Mining giant Adani has won its bid for an injunction against environmental activist Benjamin Pennings who they claim is frustrating their mining operation with ongoing online campaigns.

Adani last week applied for injunctive relief against the outspoken Mr Pennings, a former Greens mayoral candidate, who has been an outspoken critic of the Galilee Basin mine.

Ben Pennings during a protest in Brisbane last year. Picture: Adam Head
Ben Pennings during a protest in Brisbane last year. Picture: Adam Head

During a hearing in the Brisbane Supreme Court before Justice Glenn Martin last week, Adani called on the court to order Mr Pennings remove statements from his social media, restrain from future publishing and using any information that may assist him with protest action.

They also want him to stop making threats against the company and their lawyers and cease encouraging others to turn over confidential information about the mine.

Under the injunction orders handed down this morning, Mr Pennings will be forced to remove social media posts relating to Adani and will also have to remove claims from the Galilee Blockade website which threaten to target contractors involved with the mine.

More to come.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Adani wins in fight against activist

More Stories

activist adani editors picks mining protesters

Just In

    10 new virus cases in NSW

    10 new virus cases in NSW
    • 11th Sep 2020 11:35 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wife says conflict of interest calls should be scrapped

        Premium Content Wife says conflict of interest calls should be scrapped

        Council News The Noosa councillors who declared conflicts of interest relating to the Parkridge appeal should be allowed to debate the matter, says the developer’s wife.

        ‘That’ll do it’: Driver found with eight drugs in system

        Premium Content ‘That’ll do it’: Driver found with eight drugs in system

        Crime A driver with a total of eight drugs in his system was found passed out behind the...

        Man allegedly high on drugs busted covering for friend

        Premium Content Man allegedly high on drugs busted covering for friend

        Crime A man who was found passed out when police allegedly busted him hiding a large...

        EXPLAINED: Where every active case of COVID is located

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Where every active case of COVID is located

        Health Two-thirds of Queensland’s active COVID-19 cases located in one area