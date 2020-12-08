Add chef’s flair to home cooking for perfect recipe

Danish home cooking combined with some of Noosa’s culinary flair are key ingredients that have helped chef Nilla Tomkins launch VanillaFood The Cookbook.

Ms Tomkins’ food has proved popular since she opened the doors of her cafe VanillaFood at Belmondos Organic Market in 2014.

Repeated recipe requests from customers, then the COVID-19 pandemic coinciding with a phone call from her publisher, were the catalyst to bring VanillaFood The Cookbook to life.

It has just been launched as part of the lead in to the Noosa Eat & Drink Festival.

Ms Tomkins was delighted when Noosa celebrity chef Matt Golinksi contributed the forward for the book after personally testing each of the recipes.

“I have always admired Matt and his passion for fresh, local and seasonal ingredients which very much aligns with what we do at VanillaFood,” Ms Tomkins said.

Mr Golinski said the book was a valuable resource for the health conscious beginner through to experienced chefs.

“For professional cooks it has become increasingly important to be aware of people’s dietary requirements and to create dishes that are healthy and nutritionally balanced for their customers,” Mr Golinski said.

“For the home cook, the shift away from traditional meat-based proteins and heavy, carbohydrate-based foods has opened up a desire to learn how to get the best from fruits and vegetables, legumes and nuts, without compromising the health of themselves or their family through a poorly balanced diet.”

Ms Tomkins said her passion was creating beautiful food to keep her family, friends and customers healthy and happy.

“I moved to Australia from Denmark 25 years ago and love to combine what my mother taught me in our home kitchen with all I have learned throughout my career as a trained chef,” she said.

“To share this collection of recipes feels like sharing a part of myself.

“VanillaFood The Cookbook, much like my cafes, is an absolute reflection of me and my philosophy around wholesome, seasonal food.”

Good healthy cooking is the promise of Nilla Tomkins’ cookbook offerings.

VanillaFood The Cookbook is now available for purchase for $49.95 at VanillaFood, Belmondo’s Organic Market in Noosaville and at VanillaFood, in Noosa Junction.

Copies can also be purchased online at www.vanillafood.com.au