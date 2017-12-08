Add your home to Noosa Christmas lights trail

ALL IS BRIGHT: This home at 15 Kingsmill Circuit, Peregian Springs, is drawing people from far and wide to see its Christmas lights display.

HOUSES across the region are beginning to twinkle with Christmas lights once the sun goes down.

Each year, Noosa News publishes a list of decorated houses, so please drop us an email at noosaed@scnews. com.au to add your address to the list.

Last year a popular destination was Leith Place in Tewantin, where virtually every house in the street was decorated to the maximum.

This year, 15 Kingsmill Circuit, Peregian Springs, has turned on the glow for the community with an excellent display.

Here are some other spots to mark on the map for Christmas lights:

Cooroy - Maple Street and 1Pine Tree Drive

Eumundi - 28 Burrell Avenue

Noosaville - 2Satinwood Street and 8 Bluefin Court

Peregian Springs - 9Bellbird Place

Sunrise Beach - 34Boxsell Rise

Tewantin - corner of Pickering and Gooloi Court

Plus numerous houses in Noosa Waters are said to be shining for all to see.

Remember to switch off all Christmas lights before you go to sleep, both outdoor and indoor displays, as they can pose a fire risk when left on.