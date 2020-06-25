Addict leads police on four-hour chase in stolen Woolies truck

A REGENTS Park man high on ice and amphetamines stole a Woolworths home delivery truck and led police on a four-hour chase, repeatedly dodging stinger devices and ramming police vehicles, in what a prosecutor described as one of the "most serious examples of dangerous driving I've come across".

On March 12 this year, Jacob Nicolaas Taman-Adnum, 30, pulled up beside the five-tonne Woolworths-branded truck, which was on delivery at Cornubia, at about 5pm and stole it.

Today, a court heard how Taman-Adnum then led police on a four-hour chase through the suburbs of Logan after initially being detected on the Mount Lindesay Hwy, "driving on the kerb to evade police stingers, through bushland and gardens and backstreets" to evade police, according to police prosecutor Sgt Donna Kay.

Loganlea man Jacob Nicolaas Taman-Adnum, 29, was sentenced to 22 months' jail today for a string of offences which included a four-hour police chase in a stolen Woolworths truck. Picture: Facebook

During this period, Taman-Adnum repeatedly swerved towards police and civilian vehicles, forcing them to take urgent evasive action.

Sgt Kay told the court that it wasn't until about 8.30pm that police stingers were finally successful in deflating the truck's tyres.

He stopped his truck, reversing twice into a police car which sustained "significant" damage, and then accelerated forward and through a blockade police had created with their vehicle.

Police resumed the pursuit, attempting a "rolling box" manoeuvre to try and stop the truck, as Taman-Adnum began "repeatedly swerving to the right and yelling at police", before he was finally stopped and arrested.

He was charged with four counts of wilful damage of police property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle adversely affected by drugs, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence and failing to dispose of a syringe.

Sgt Kay said it was "significant, lengthy and dangerous" driving, one of the "most serious examples I've come across".

Taman-Adnum was on parole at the time for a 15-month sentence in the Beenleigh District Court and on bail for other offences.

Today's charges also included offences committed during early February 2018 and January 24 this year.

They included possessing a knife in a public place, stealing, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The court heard that Taman-Adnum had spent about two of the last two-and-a-half years behind bars.

Defence lawyer David Gilmore told the court his client had a "limited recollection" of the four-hour chase and believed he could have been experiencing a psychosis. He had also not been taking medication prescribed for his mental health and had instead been self-medicating with ice and amphetamines.

Mr Gilmore said Taman-Adnum had been living with his mother while on parole, but when she was transferred interstate for work in January, his addiction began to spiral.

Mr Gilmore said the "bizarre" part of his client's offending was that he would "inevitably" have been caught because the truck could not outpace the police vehicles.

Taman-Adnum was jailed for 22 months and disqualified from driving for two-and-a-half years. He will be parole eligible on January 24 next year.

