Adding salad and vegies to green waste

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Kitchen scraps look likely to be approved for green waste bins to keep food waste out of landfills.

CLOSE to 100% of surveyed Noosa residents who trialled adding fruit and vegetable scraps into their green waste bins want the council to add leftovers to the entire waste collection service.

Encouraged by the results from 989 homes which already receive the garden waste bin service, councillors look likely to include kitchen scraps to the majority of urban houses from September.

The October to December 2016 trial took place in Sunrise Beach, Tewantin, Noosa Heads and Noosa Waters with 170 households included in the green waste street audit.

The trial showed that 98% of residents interviewed supported the move and 90% of residents said they had no issues.

The council's waste and environmental health Manager Wayne Schafer said 92% of people interviewed said they thought it was important to get fruit and vegetable waste out of general waste.

"Many said they wrapped their fruit and vegetable scraps in newspaper before putting it in the garden waste bin,” Mr Schafer said.

Some other key findings were:

Fruit and vegetable waste comprised 4% by weight of the green waste collected.

The average bin weight was 14.5kg (600g being fruit a vegetable waste).

Contamination was found to be minor (0.5%) comprising soiled nappy, animal faeces, fruit fly larvae and animal bones).

During the trial a few residents advised the consultant that a weekly service would have been better as the two-week period was too long in summer.

About 30% said they composted their scraps or fed them to their worm farms while more than half of the participants said they would like a 360L recycle or 360L garden bin.

Mr Schafer said 22% surveyed said they would possibly like a larger bin.

"This is a substantial number of residents,” he said.

"Including fruit and vegetable scraps in the garden waste bin adds no cost to council and it is sanctioned by the Department of Environment.

"It further reduces how much organic waste we send to landfill, and therefore how much greenhouse gas we are producing.”

He said the additions to the garden waste bin from September 2017 were consistent with the community jury's recommendations to reduce the amount of organic waste sent to landfill and it also saved on landfill space.

"It is another step along the journey towards zero organic waste sent to landfill,” he said. "We all benefit in the long run.”

For details about the new garden waste bin service visit noosa.qld.gov.au.