Adding to Noosa's cool creative flow

FILLER UP: An O Fountain, like this one at The District Docklands in Victoria, will be installed in Hastings Street. Contributed

ART will soon be on tap in fashionable Hastings St as locals and visitors quench their thirst for aesthetics and greener surrounds.

Unitywater, Noosa Council and Tourism Noosa have joined forces to bring a new creative flow to the Biosphere. The O Fountain is a water refill station designed to help reduce plastic waste and take centre stage as a striking piece of art.

Unitywater's Chris Jones said the O Fountain was a creative and attractive way to encourage people to refill their reusable water bottles rather than buying single-use plastic bottles.

"Our Back To Tap campaign encourages everyone to ditch the single-use water bottles. This fountain is one of 13 fixed refill stations we're installing with council that provides fresh, filtered water around Noosa.”

Tourism Noosa's industry development manager Juanita Bloomfield said the fountain would be installed in September outside the Noosa Visitor Information Centre next to the surf club and would be painted by a local indigenous artist.

"The artwork will reflect the essence of Noosa,” she said.

Councillor Joe Jurisevic said: "Noosa Council is delighted to assist the community by providing alternatives to help us all break our reliance on single-use plastics.”

"Too many bottles and other plastics end up in our natural environment, where they pose a major threat to wildlife and marine life. The Hastings St fountain will become a focal point and hopefully encourage more people to make use of reusable drink bottles to stay hydrated.”