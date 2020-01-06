Adele unrecognisable after weight loss

Adele spotted showing off her weight loss on holiday with Harry Styles. Picture: Joe Brown

Adele spotted showing off her weight loss on holiday with Harry Styles. Picture: Joe Brown

Adele started 2020 happy and healthy with a little help from her friends.

The singer showed off her trim figure alongside her pals on a beach in Anguilla, a British territory in the Caribbean, on the weekend, The Sun reports.

Wearing a black and white polka dot dress, the singer looked carefree grinning ear to ear while taking in a little sun on the sand with good friend Harry Styles.

Adele on her beach holiday. Picture: Joe Brown

Adele is happily single. Picture: Joe Brown

Having a dip. Picture: Joe Brown

Adele in 2012. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A lucky group of young fans even got to pose for a picture with the Hello singer after spotting her on the beach.

Adele debuted her incredible weight loss at Drake's birthday party in October, just weeks after she filed for divorce from Simon Konecki.

She attended the party in a head-turning black gown, dressed as Sharon Stone's iconic Ginger Rothstein character from the film Casino.

"I used to cry but now I sweat," she captioned the photo shared in October.

Sources close to Adele told People in October that she is "incredibly dedicated" to her new fitness routine, which includes private training sessions and pilates classes.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission